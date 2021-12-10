Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 263,334 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Gogo were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOGO. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Gogo by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Gogo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $13.49 on Friday. Gogo Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.27.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $87.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

