GNY (GNY) Market Capitalization Tops $47.02 Million

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One GNY coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. GNY has a total market cap of $47.02 million and approximately $31,441.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00040170 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007034 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

