GMS (NYSE:GMS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

GMS (NYSE:GMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.81% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GMS. Truist increased their target price on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

GMS opened at $59.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.04. GMS has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 2.02.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. GMS had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. GMS’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GMS will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $449,745.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $3,322,393.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,368 shares of company stock worth $5,617,255 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,074,000 after buying an additional 857,486 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,931,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,001,000 after buying an additional 458,110 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,963,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,964,000 after buying an additional 414,950 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,585,000 after buying an additional 388,429 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 317.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 200,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after buying an additional 152,366 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

