GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) VP Sells $449,745.92 in Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $449,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

GMS traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.42. 178,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.97. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $61.79.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. GMS had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GMS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. FMR LLC raised its position in GMS by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of GMS by 48.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GMS by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of GMS by 75.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.