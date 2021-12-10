Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $679,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 30.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 57.9% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 40.5% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYV opened at $84.69 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $63.71 and a twelve month high of $91.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.41.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.