Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $72.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.87%.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $2,211,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

