Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

NYSE:GPN opened at $127.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $66,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Global Payments from $226.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.81.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.