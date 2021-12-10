Global Cryptocurrency (GCC) Price Tops $0.0014

Global Cryptocurrency (CURRENCY:GCC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Global Cryptocurrency has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $283.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Global Cryptocurrency has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.63 or 0.00319877 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007706 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000502 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Global Cryptocurrency Profile

Global Cryptocurrency (GCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,657,729,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,482,828 coins. The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com/community . Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Cryptocurrency’s official website is www.thegcccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GuccioneCoin is an experimental Proof of Work cryptocurrency beta project which will be used for rewards. GCC is meant to be accepted for goods and services including paid content in the form of Micro-Purchases on the new Guccione eZine Platform. “

Buying and Selling Global Cryptocurrency

