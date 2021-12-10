Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,402.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $164,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GBT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. William Blair upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.78. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. The firm had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. Global Blood Therapeutics’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

