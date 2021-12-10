Glencore’s (GLEN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.64) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.57) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.83) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.97) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.23) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 431.25 ($5.72).

LON:GLEN opened at GBX 368.90 ($4.89) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 229 ($3.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 420.03 ($5.57). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 364.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 558.44. The stock has a market cap of £48.77 billion and a PE ratio of 32.65.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

