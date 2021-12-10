Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives $139.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.90.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gitlab from $140.00 to $107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of GTLB stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,259. Gitlab has a twelve month low of $75.00 and a twelve month high of $137.00.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. Equities analysts anticipate that Gitlab will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gitlab Company Profile

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

