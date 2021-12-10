Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given a C$25.00 Price Target at CSFB

CSFB set a C$25.00 price objective on Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gibson Energy to a hold rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. CIBC reissued a hold rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$24.40.

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$22.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.29 billion and a PE ratio of 29.17. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$18.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.1400001 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

