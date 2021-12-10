Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

GGB has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.18.

GGB stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.70. Gerdau has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. Gerdau had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gerdau will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,647,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,822,000 after buying an additional 791,238 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,105,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,922,000 after buying an additional 9,814,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,826,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,876,000 after buying an additional 6,913,089 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,426,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,614,000 after buying an additional 114,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,194,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after buying an additional 1,299,676 shares in the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

