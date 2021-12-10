GeoCoin Market Cap Tops $540,480.78 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 10th. One GeoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000353 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $540,480.78 and $269.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,718.03 or 0.99023733 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.41 or 0.00318351 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00032481 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00048873 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007681 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001847 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GEO is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.