Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,294 shares during the period. Genuine Parts comprises approximately 1.8% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,158. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.70. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $93.62 and a one year high of $139.11. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

