Gentex Co. (GNTX) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 6th

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th.

Gentex has increased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Gentex has a payout ratio of 24.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gentex to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $35.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.83. Gentex has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.07 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $316,106.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $221,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

