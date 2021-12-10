General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 769.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $201.93 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $144.50 and a 1 year high of $210.21. The company has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.93 and its 200-day moving average is $196.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.91.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

