Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Earns “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

OTCMKTS GEGYF remained flat at $$1.74 on Friday. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92. Genel Energy has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $2.80.

Genel Energy Company Profile

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC.

