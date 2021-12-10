Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 18.3% during the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $2,289,000. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 15.1% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 17.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its stake in Align Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 140,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,567,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.46.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $673.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $645.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $651.92. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.45 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.43, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

