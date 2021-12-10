Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,115 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,708 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in HP by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $338,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,807 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in HP by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,628,696 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $320,880,000 after acquiring an additional 620,840 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HP by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,593,567 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $229,249,000 after acquiring an additional 952,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in HP by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,290,931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $220,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 41,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,323,997.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,893 shares of company stock valued at $8,810,036. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.96.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

