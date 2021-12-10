Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $58,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.2% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 26,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $230.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.72. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.89 billion, a PE ratio of 55.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

