Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,414 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at about $118,171,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,055,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,167,000 after purchasing an additional 67,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at about $1,358,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MMC shares. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

MMC stock opened at $171.05 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $174.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.68 and its 200 day moving average is $153.38. The stock has a market cap of $86.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

