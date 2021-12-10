Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 330 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALNY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.13.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $172.47 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.47 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.95 and a 200-day moving average of $181.58.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The business had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

