Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Down 4%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) shares were down 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.39 and last traded at $2.39. Approximately 22,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,111,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

The stock has a market cap of $604.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $345.73 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 46.71% and a negative return on equity of 108.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gaotu Techedu Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

