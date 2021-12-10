Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,760 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.20% of Gannett worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GCI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Gannett by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 588,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 40,760 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Gannett by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 920,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after buying an additional 19,167 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Gannett by 4.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 93,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Gannett by 98.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 54,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Gannett by 2.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 100,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCI opened at $4.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.69. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Gannett had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, Director Laurence Tarica purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 550,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,688.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gannett

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

