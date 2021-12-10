Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR) Insider Mark Blandford Purchases 1,000,000 Shares

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR) insider Mark Blandford purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £320,000 ($424,346.90).

Shares of LON GMR opened at GBX 32.35 ($0.43) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 36.27. The stock has a market cap of £93.40 million and a PE ratio of -70.70. Gaming Realms plc has a 12-month low of GBX 18.50 ($0.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 49.85 ($0.66).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Gaming Realms in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 50 ($0.66) price target on the stock.

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

