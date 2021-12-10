GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 26.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in GameStop were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GME. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the second quarter valued at $129,799,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 9.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,780,000 after buying an additional 500,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 210.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after buying an additional 334,683 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in GameStop by 327.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,561,000 after purchasing an additional 55,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in GameStop by 253.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 33,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Get GameStop alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $155.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.25 and a beta of -2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.73. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GME shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.