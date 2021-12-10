Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Receives $9.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRTX. Bank of America lowered shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 36.7% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 300,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 80,705 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,496,000 after buying an additional 13,606 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $6,028,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 115.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 116,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 62,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRTX opened at $1.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12. Galera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $12.99.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.15). Research analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.