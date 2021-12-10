Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Shares Sold by P.A.W. Capital Corp

P.A.W. Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Gaia makes up 2.5% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned approximately 1.55% of Gaia worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 20.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gaia by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 33,304 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gaia by 2.5% in the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 311,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gaia in the second quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its stake in Gaia by 6.1% in the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 167,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAIA opened at $8.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.27 million, a P/E ratio of 84.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.60. Gaia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.35 million. Gaia had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 2.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gaia, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

GAIA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

