FY2025 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will earn $4.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.69.

NGT has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 13th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Newmont from C$64.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Newmont from C$72.72 to C$66.12 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$83.80.

Newmont stock opened at C$71.45 on Wednesday. Newmont has a 52-week low of C$66.25 and a 52-week high of C$90.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$69.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$75.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.88%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

