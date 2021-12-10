FY2024 EPS Estimates for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AES in a report released on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.92. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AES’s FY2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

AES has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

AES stock opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average is $24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. AES has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $29.07.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in AES during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in AES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in AES by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

