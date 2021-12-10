FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 8th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.64.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share.
Shares of PLAY stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.63. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -46.90 and a beta of 1.97.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $605,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $1,325,000. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $1,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,916.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
