FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 8th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.64.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLAY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist reduced their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.63. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -46.90 and a beta of 1.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $605,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $1,325,000. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $1,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,916.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

