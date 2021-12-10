FY2022 EPS Estimates for Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Increased by Piper Sandler

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Gitlab in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.34) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.67). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gitlab’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14.

GTLB has been the topic of several other reports. Truist began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gitlab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.90.

Shares of Gitlab stock opened at $76.92 on Thursday. Gitlab has a 1 year low of $75.00 and a 1 year high of $137.00.

In other Gitlab news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

