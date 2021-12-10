FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Issued By Oppenheimer

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.90. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at $6.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.84 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NBIX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.31.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $81.62 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $78.31 and a one year high of $120.27. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.08.

In related news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $838,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $100,407.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,048 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,173,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,281,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 146,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,181,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,986,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,871,000 after purchasing an additional 34,237 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

