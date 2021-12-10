FY2021 EPS Estimates for Slate Office REIT Reduced by Analyst (TSE:SOT)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Slate Office REIT in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.61.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$42.90 million.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

