FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) Boosted by B. Riley

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ocwen Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, December 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $6.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.34. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ocwen Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

NYSE OCN opened at $38.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.14. Ocwen Financial has a one year low of $22.34 and a one year high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.24. Ocwen Financial had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 16.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after purchasing an additional 50,850 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 41.6% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 236,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 69,482 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial in the second quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing and asset management services.

