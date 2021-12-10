FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) Boosted by B. Riley

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ocwen Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, December 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $6.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.34. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ocwen Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS.
NYSE OCN opened at $38.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.14. Ocwen Financial has a one year low of $22.34 and a one year high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 16.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after purchasing an additional 50,850 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 41.6% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 236,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 69,482 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial in the second quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.
Ocwen Financial Company Profile
Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing and asset management services.
