FY2021 EPS Estimates for Global Medical REIT Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Medical REIT in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.47, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 3.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 5.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 9.6% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 546.70%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

