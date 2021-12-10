FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Issued By KeyCorp

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) – KeyCorp cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Welltower in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.21.

Welltower stock opened at $84.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.91, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.01. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Welltower by 55.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.62%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

