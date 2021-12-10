Furucombo (COMBO) Trading 12.4% Lower Over Last Week

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. In the last seven days, Furucombo has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001009 BTC on major exchanges. Furucombo has a market cap of $11.92 million and approximately $657,055.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00056796 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,108.41 or 0.08554467 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00059799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00078851 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,883.98 or 0.99703380 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,598,435 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

