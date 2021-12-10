Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Hits $0.30 on Major Exchanges

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 9th. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000616 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a market cap of $304,034.51 and $297.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00056784 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,144.96 or 0.08537489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00059873 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00078662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,587.77 or 1.00077581 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,289,291 coins and its circulating supply is 1,016,034 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

