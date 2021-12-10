Function X Price Reaches $0.88 on Exchanges (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Over the last week, Function X has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Function X coin can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00001838 BTC on popular exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $359.93 million and $4.09 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47,506.46 or 0.99113006 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00048262 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00032315 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.41 or 0.00776969 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.