Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Takes Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,770 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 804.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 291.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $912,008.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,393 shares of company stock valued at $33,590,139 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Cleveland Research started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Vertical Research lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

Trade Desk stock opened at $94.51 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $114.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.81, a PEG ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 2.35.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

