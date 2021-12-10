Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Takes Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,137,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,194 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 346.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 370,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after buying an additional 287,404 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after buying an additional 278,694 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10,303.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 264,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after buying an additional 261,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,639,000 after buying an additional 220,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Shares of HE stock opened at $40.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $756.90 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

