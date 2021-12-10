Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 500 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern by 530.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southern by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 41.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $64.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $67.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,350 shares of company stock worth $586,657. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

