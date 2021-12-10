Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Reduces Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 69.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $22.94 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.10. The company has a market cap of $163.79 billion, a PE ratio of 191.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.51.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

