Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $2,422,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.83.

NYSE:HD opened at $411.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $374.79 and a 200 day moving average of $341.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.