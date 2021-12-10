FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Gap Up to $10.66

FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.66, but opened at $11.48. FREYR Battery shares last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 5,922 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FREYR Battery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of -0.12.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.33). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FREYR Battery SA will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,578,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,545,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,398,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,665,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

