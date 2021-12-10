Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freshpet Inc. is a pet food company. The company manufactures and markets natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States and Canada. Freshpet provides meats- based recipes, such as chicken, beef, lamb and salmon; fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, peas and leafy green vegetables, and high-fiber grains, such as brown rice, oats and barley. It sells its products under the Freshpet, Dognation, and Dog Joy brand names. Freshpet Inc. is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FRPT. Truist Securities raised Freshpet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist upgraded Freshpet from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Freshpet from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on Freshpet in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Freshpet to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $174.14.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $103.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.45. Freshpet has a one year low of $98.01 and a one year high of $186.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -185.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter N. George bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.96 per share, with a total value of $107,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $337,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,331,195.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $858,036 and have sold 10,489 shares valued at $1,473,222. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 218,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,608,000 after buying an additional 54,586 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 217,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Freshpet by 111.8% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

