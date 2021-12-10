Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,686,992 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 7,701 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $54,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $41,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FCX opened at $38.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.87. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FCX. Argus raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

