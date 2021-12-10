Fred A. Jackson Acquires 10,000 Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Stock

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Director Fred A. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93. The company has a market cap of $121.42 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. Culp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $17.88.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Culp had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Culp, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. This is a boost from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Culp’s payout ratio is currently 81.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Culp by 20.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 146,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Culp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 304,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 31,395 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Culp by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 501,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after buying an additional 134,744 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Culp by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 53,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Culp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

